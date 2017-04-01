The OpenIndiana crew maintaining this open-source Solaris/Illumos operating system is out with their first release of 2017 and it comes with new features and updated packages.
First of all, OpenIndiana Hipster 2017.04 is their first release adding support for USB 3.0 devices. In addition to the long overdue USB3 support, their Intel kernel mode-setting driver ported from the Linux kernel was reworked and should now work for most Intel graphics hardware.
Some notable package updates for OpenIndiana 2017.04 include MATE 1.16 as the desktop environment, X.Org Server 1.18.4, and more. A number of OpenIndiana end-user applications have also been made 64-bit-only this cycle.
More details on OpenIndiana 2017.04 via OpenIndiana.org. With OpenIndiana 2017.04 I'll work on some Linux vs. BSD vs. OI benchmarks soon, assuming the OpenIndiana installer is playing happily with modern hardware as with testing on the previous release I wasn't able to get it running nicely on my various systems tried.
1 Comment