Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 May 2017 at 08:40 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The OpenCL.org community initiative is restarting efforts to port GEGL to OpenCL. GEGL is the library used by GIMP and other imaging applications.

GEGL, the Generic Graphics Library, is used by GIMP (fully by the still-in-development v2.10) and has begun seeing some use in GNOME too. GEGL allows higher bit-depth images and non-destructive editing. OpenCL GEGL support has long been talked about but had been stalled.

OpenCL.org is now looking to revive the effort with an announcement of restarting the port. Four filters so far have been ported to OpenCL kernels while 64 of them are left. They are hoping to get the community involved in this effort for better supporting OpenCL in GEGL, see the announcement for more details.

The current code to GEGL-OpenCL is hosted on GitHub.
