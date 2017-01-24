Khronos Open-Sources OpenGL / OpenGL ES Conformance Tests

The OpenGL and OpenGL ES Conformance Test Suites (GL CTS) from The Khronos Group have finally went the way of their Vulkan CTS... open-source!
Just one day after shipping a significant update to Vulkan, The Khronos Group announced this morning their OpenGL and OpenGL ES Conformance Tests are now open-source. These are the test-cases for verifying OpenGL 4.4~4.5 implementations and OpenGL ES 3.0+.
Previously their OpenGL tests were only available to paying Khronos members, but now they have opened them up to everyone. It still will cost (non-open-source) drivers to be officially conformant, but at least the test-cases are all now open-source alongside the Vulkan tests.
On Phoronix we previously exclusively reported that Khronos was working to make more of their tests open-source and now they have delivered. At the same time, the X.Org Foundation is working to become an adopter member for getting Mesa open-source drivers marked as conformant.
The Khronos Group will also allow conformance bug fixes to be submitted through GitHub and this should help ensure more OpenGL / OpenGL ES drivers match the conformance standards. In particular, this should be a big win for Nouveau developers as previously they didn't have access to the OpenGL CTS to certify their OpenGL 4.4~4.5 conformance while AMD/Intel developers working on their Mesa drivers did. More eyes on the CTS code and more people testing out drivers with the VK-GL-CTS will also only help ensure there are less bugs.
Great job Khronos! The test suites are available via this GitHub repository under the Apache 2.0 license.
