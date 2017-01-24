Khronos Open-Sources OpenGL / OpenGL ES Conformance Tests
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 24 January 2017 at 12:01 PM EST. 2 Comments
STANDARDS --
The OpenGL and OpenGL ES Conformance Test Suites (GL CTS) from The Khronos Group have finally went the way of their Vulkan CTS... open-source!

Just one day after shipping a significant update to Vulkan, The Khronos Group announced this morning their OpenGL and OpenGL ES Conformance Tests are now open-source. These are the test-cases for verifying OpenGL 4.4~4.5 implementations and OpenGL ES 3.0+.

Previously their OpenGL tests were only available to paying Khronos members, but now they have opened them up to everyone. It still will cost (non-open-source) drivers to be officially conformant, but at least the test-cases are all now open-source alongside the Vulkan tests.

On Phoronix we previously exclusively reported that Khronos was working to make more of their tests open-source and now they have delivered. At the same time, the X.Org Foundation is working to become an adopter member for getting Mesa open-source drivers marked as conformant.

The Khronos Group will also allow conformance bug fixes to be submitted through GitHub and this should help ensure more OpenGL / OpenGL ES drivers match the conformance standards. In particular, this should be a big win for Nouveau developers as previously they didn't have access to the OpenGL CTS to certify their OpenGL 4.4~4.5 conformance while AMD/Intel developers working on their Mesa drivers did. More eyes on the CTS code and more people testing out drivers with the VK-GL-CTS will also only help ensure there are less bugs.

Great job Khronos! The test suites are available via this GitHub repository under the Apache 2.0 license.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
HDMI 2.1 Announced: Looking Ahead To Dynamic HDR, 8K@60Hz, Variable Refresh Rate
Fuzzing OpenGL Shaders Can Lead To Some Wild Results
Khronos' SIGGRAPH Asia 2016 Presentation, Another VR Company Joins Them
Khronos To Develop New Standard For VR
Razer Joins The Khronos Group
Amazon Working On EC2 Linux OpenGL Support, Considering Vulkan
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime