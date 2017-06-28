While Vulkan has taken much of the spotlight in the past year when it comes to multi-platform graphics APIs, OpenGL continues to be used by many games, a lot of commercial/workstation software continues relying on OpenGL and that will not change over night, and there it continues to be a widely-used graphics API even if it may not be as fast or customizable as Vulkan. While we previously heard there would likely not be a new version of OpenGL in the foreseeable future, it appears OpenGL 4.6 is on the way.
New OpenGL versions have continue to come about since the debut of OpenGL 4.5 -- all the way back in August 2014 (or the "OpenGL 2015" extension batch from a year later). There's been a lot of OpenGL AZDO "Approaching Zero Driver Overhead" work published, various other new vendor-extensions, SPIR-V support for OpenGL, and recently there has also been more Vulkan/OpenGL interoperability extensions. It's looking like The Khronos Group is actually baking OpenGL 4.6.
This contradicts developer talk towards the end of 2016 that there might not be a new OpenGL version anytime or at least not in the near future.
The latest inclination that a new OpenGL version is being worked on comes... courtesy of a developer working for a major tech company seeming to inadvertently let the cat out of the bag.
From a recent public graphics discussion thread, the developer posted today about a OpenGL extension that apparently will be required by OpenGL 4.6. I've intentionally avoided a link to the public mailing list post to not draw too much heat directly to the person/company to hopefully avoid any problems for him... Albeit Google will probably index the post soon.
So it's on good grounds that it looks like OpenGL 4.6 is actually going to materialize. Presumably it will officiate the AZDO extensions, SPIR-V and Vulkan interoperability, and the other interesting GL extensions out there now not officially part of OpenGL 4.5. Right now there are more than three dozen GL ARB/KHR extensions out there not currently part of an official OpenGL release.
The greatest probability of the new OpenGL release is seeing OpenGL 4.6 debut alongside Vulkan updates at SIGGRAPH 2017, which kicks off at the end of July.
