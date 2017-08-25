Only SPIR-V & KHR_no_error Are Left Blocking OpenGL 4.6 In Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 August 2017 at 01:43 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
It's only the in-progress SPIR-V and KHR_no_error work left preventing the RadeonSI and Intel OpenGL drivers in Mesa from exposing OpenGL 4.6.

Red Hat's Adam Jackson landed the easy work today for exposing ARB_polygon_offset_clamp and ARB_texture_filter_anisotropic. These two ARB extensions mandated by OpenGL 4.6 are nearly identical to their EXT equivalents that have previously existed and already supported by Mesa. With the two commits today, these two extensions now work across all the prominent Mesa/Gallium3D drivers. The ARB_texture_filter_anisotropic is quite exciting in that anisotropic filtering is finally mandated by OpenGL now that it's no longer encumbered by legal/IP issues.

These patches aren't CC'ed for Mesa 17.2, so it's work to be found in next quarter's Mesa 17.3 release. With those changes today, the only blockers for RadeonSI and Intel i965 from having OpenGL 4.6 support are ARB_gl_spirv, ARB_spirv_extensions, and KHR_no_error. The first two are intertwined and about allowing SPIR-V ingestion (the Vulkan/OpenCL 2.1+ IR) to be used by OpenGL drivers while the other is about being able to disable error checking to lower driver overhead and possibly benefit power savings and CPU usage.

Intel and AMD have developers both working on the SPIR-V support for their open-source OpenGL drivers. The RadeonSI work in particular is a big undertaking as at the same time they are needing to add the NIR back-end to their driver. There's no estimate for when the SPIR-V support will be ready for either driver, but hopefully a matter of weeks and not months.

In regards to KHR_no_error, the Valve crew continues pushing out new patches often for KHR_no_error'ing different code paths. That seems to be getting mostly wrapped up and so the bulk of the work is already in Mesa Git.

Thus hopefully for the Mesa 17.3 release around the end of November we'll see OpenGL 4.6 at least for RadeonSI and Intel i965! See my OpenGL 4.6 overview if wishing to get refreshed on the changes for this update.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
RadeonSI May Eventually Switch To NIR Completely
16-bit Support Being Worked On For Intel ANV, Gallium3D TGSI
Mesa DRM 2.4.83 Library Released
VK_KHX_multiview Patches For RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver
VC5 Gallium3D Driver Close To Merging To Mainline Mesa
Mesa 17.1.7 Brings Various Fixes For Users Of Stable Open-Source 3D Drivers
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Intel Adds AVX2/FMA Optimized Math Functions To Glibc 2.27