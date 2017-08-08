Mesa Patches For Two Of The Fairly Trivial OpenGL 4.6 Patches
8 August 2017
Adam Jackson of Red Hat has sent out the patches implementing support in Mesa/Gallium3D for two of the extensions mandated by OpenGL 4.6 that are currently not exposed by this open-source driver stack.

The two extension patches include:

ARB_texture_filter_anisotropic: Which is nearly identical to the existing EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic extension, just bumping the minmax to 16. This anisotropic filtering support is finally mandated by OpenGL core now that the AF patent situation has ended. This ARB_texture_filter_anisotropic extension is supported by Intel, Nouveau, R600g and RadeonSI, Softpipe, and LLVMpipe.

ARB_polygon_offset_clamp: This is identical to the EXT_polygon_offset_clamp extension, which is already supported by Mesa. This extension works for Intel, Nouveau, R600g, RadeonSI, LLVMpipe, and OpenSWR.

The patches are here. Once landed that leaves ARB_gl_spirv as the big ticket item still to land in Mesa, but Intel and AMD have developers working on it. There's also the related ARB_spirv_extensions and other work to finish up with the KHR_no_error extension that has already been in the works for months by Valve developers. The Intel i965 driver also still needs to support ARB_indirect_parameters. It will be great if OpenGL 4.6 is reached by Intel/RadeonSI in time for Mesa 17.3 next quarter.
