The folks behind StreamComputing BV are looking to strengthen the OpenCL compute ecosystem by improving the documentation and code samples as well as better overviews for those wishing to learn this Khronos compute standard.
To address the lack of convenience code, projects for practicing OpenCL, and an overview on tools/boards/drivers, and other lacking documentation, OpenCL.org is an independent effort of The Khronos Group to try to empower the OpenCL community.
Code and documentation for the community resource are being staged on GitHub. They are also organizing an effort around restarting the GEGL OpenCL porting effort to benefit The GIMP and other GEGL-using photo applications.
Those wanting to learn more about this new initiative can visit OpenCL.org.
