OpenCL.org Working To Improve OpenCL's Community Documentation
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 12 April 2017 at 08:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
The folks behind StreamComputing BV are looking to strengthen the OpenCL compute ecosystem by improving the documentation and code samples as well as better overviews for those wishing to learn this Khronos compute standard.

To address the lack of convenience code, projects for practicing OpenCL, and an overview on tools/boards/drivers, and other lacking documentation, OpenCL.org is an independent effort of The Khronos Group to try to empower the OpenCL community.

Code and documentation for the community resource are being staged on GitHub. They are also organizing an effort around restarting the GEGL OpenCL porting effort to benefit The GIMP and other GEGL-using photo applications.

Those wanting to learn more about this new initiative can visit OpenCL.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
POCL 0.14 OpenCL Implementation Released
Khronos Group Appears To Be Readying For WebGL-Next Proposals
A Chat With Khronos President Neil Trevett About Vulkan, OpenXR, SPIR-V In 2017
Khronos' 3D Portability Initiative Could Be Quite Interesting, Boon For Linux Gaming
Khronos Announces OpenXR, WebGL 2.0 Finalized & More
Apple Proposing A New, Lower-Level Graphics API For The Web
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO