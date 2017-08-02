A very special milestone is being celebrated today for our open-source, Linux-driven benchmarking efforts... Earlier today, OpenBenchmarking.org crossed the milestone of having served more than 25 million test profile and test suite downloads by the Phoronix Test Suite!
OpenBenchmarking.org is the centralized "cloud" component to the Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software for serving on-demand test profiles (a.k.a. benchmarks) / test suites (for the uninitiated, a test suite in the context of the Phoronix Test Suite is a pre-configured set of test profiles) so that versions are unlocked from the PTS benchmarking software itself as well as serving as a centralized means of storing and collaborating over benchmarks facilitated via this open-source cross-platform benchmarking software. OpenBenchmarking.org has been part of the Phoronix Test Suite since version 3.0-Iveland. That's the quick summary of OpenBenchmarking.org for those not familiar with our leading automated benchmarking efforts over the years.
Today I am very excited to report that OpenBenchmarking.org has served its 25 millionth test profile / test suite download to Phoronix Test Suite clients. The Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org continue being used with about 500,000 test/suite downloads per month with routinely hitting around the two month mark for every million download milestone!
Besides 25 million test/suite downloads (25,008,624 as of writing) there are 1,057 test profiles / suites currently hosted, around 750k systems currently collaborating, 1.36 million public benchmark results, reports on more than 6.5 million benchmark runs, and 15.8 million searches.
The 25 million test/suite downloads also doesn't represent the true reach of the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org with many professional organizations using Phoromatic or other caching means for distributing test meta-data and needed dependencies/files across their intranets without Internet access, among other means of caching Phoronix Test Suite data.
OpenBenchmarking.org is a treasure trove of primarily Linux as well as BSD/Solaris/macOS/Windows performance information and metrics collected since Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 in 2011. I am still working on exposing new APIs and analytic capabilities for accessing this mass data-set. We do offer commercial services and custom engineering around the Phoronix Test Suite, OpenBenchmarking.org, and Phoromatic if interested. Contact us for your Linux benchmarking needs.
