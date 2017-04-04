OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 23 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 4 April 2017 at 09:00 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Less than two months after hitting 22 million test/suite downloads, OpenBenchmarking.org has now served up over 23 million test profile and test suite downloads to Phoronix Test Suite users.

You can read our many past articles on the matter and on OpenBenchmarking.org if you happen to be unfamiliar with this "cloud" component to the Phoronix Test Suite that serves as not only result aggregation for those wishing to make their test results public but also for hosting all of the test profiles and test suites so they can be versioned independently of the Phoronix Test Suite and available immediately to all PTS users.

It was exciting to see tonight that 23 million test/suite downloads were crossed in less than two months. As of writing the tally on the OpenBenchmarking.org home page indicates 23,001,040 test/suite downloads. That number is from those downloading directly from OpenBenchmarking.org since Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 and not accounting for those distributing test/suite caches locally via Phoromatic or other deployments behind-the-firewall.

Organizations in need of professional support around the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org and Phoromatic can contact us. If you are just an end-user wishing to support our open-source benchmarking cause, simply view the content on Phoronix without any ad-blocker or further help the cause by joining Phoronix Premium.
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

