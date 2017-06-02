OpenBenchmarking.org, our "cloud" component to the Phoronix Test Suite for centralized result aggregation by those opting to publicly upload their test results and also serving as the repository for all test profiles and test suites so they can ship independent of the PTS version, has hit 24 million test/suite downloads.
This Friday afternoon the 24 million test/suite download milestone was crossed. As of writing, there's been 24,001,240 test/suite downloads, with the real-time counter on the OpenBenchmarking.org home-page. It was just shy of two months ago that OpenBenchmarking.org crossed 23 million downloads for test profiles and test suites -- it seems there's good pacing that roughly every two months are another two million downloads of our test suites and test profiles.
This tally is since OpenBenchmarking.org debuted in Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 when test profiles/suites were decoupled from the Phoronix Test Suite package in order to allow shipping new test profiles easily to existing users, send down updated test profiles to those interested, etc. It also doesn't include the amounts for those using local caches of test profiles such as on corporate intranets and other deployments via Phoromatic. There's also now as of this week coincidentally test profiles offered via GitHub.
On OpenBenchmarking.org are over one thousand test/suite versions, more than 1.3 million public benchmark results, more than 14 million searches, and a plethora of other data relating to benchmarking and system performance. This milestone also comes just days ahead of the 9th anniversary since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 and 13 years since the start of Phoronix.com.
If you wish to support our open-source benchmarking efforts, there are commercial/enterprise/support offerings for the Phoronix Test Suite. Individual users can support the efforts by joining Phoronix Premium -- including this week's birthday discount. Phoronix Test Suite 7.2 is just around the corner as the next feature release.
2 Comments