OpenBSD Switches To Clang Compiler For i386/AMD64

OpenBSD is now the latest BSD switching from GCC to LLVM's Clang C/C++ compiler by default.
With the OpenBSD switch-over that happened last week in CVS, Clang is now the default compiler for i386 and x86_64 architectures.
Clang is the default C/C++ compiler but GCC4 is being kept as part of these builds as well. For other architectures where Clang is in less supportive shape, GCC4 is remaining the default there as well.
This follows FreeBSD and others that have switched to Clang by default for quicker build times, the more liberally licensed code-base compared to GCC recent versions being under the GPLv3, etc.
