OpenBSD 6.1 Released: ARM64 Platform Support & More
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 11 April 2017 at 09:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
Theo de Raadt has announced the release of OpenBSD 6.1.

OpenBSD has taken some time porting to ARM64 (AArch64) but now with OpenBSD 6.1, ARM64 platform support is there and LLVM's Clang compiler is being used as the base system compiler. Other platform work for OpenBSD 6.1 include many ARMv7 enhancements, the Loongson platform now supports systems with the Loongson 3A CPU and RS780E chipset, and armish, SPARC (SPARC64 remains), and Zaurus were retired as platforms.

OpenBSD 6.1 also has a number of ARM and ACPI drivers, Hyper-V and Xen virtualization improvements, better support for Intel Kabylake, VMM improvements, networking improvements, a couple installer improvements, security changes, and a variety of other work.


More details on the OpenBSD 6.1 release via OpenBSD.org.
1 Comment
