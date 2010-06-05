More OpenACC 2.5 Code Lands In GCC
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 25 May 2017 at 07:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
More code for supporting the OpenACC 2.5 specification has been landing in mainline GCC.

Mainline GCC has been supporting the OpenACC 2.0 parallel programming standard while OpenACC 2.5 has been in-development via the gomp branch where its implementation is mostly in place. In recent days, a lot of the OpenACC 2.5 work has been hitting the mainline code-base.

including support for the default (present) clause, new OpenACC 2.5 kernel constructs, as well as some backwards compatibility changes for OpenACC 1.0, and updates for Fortran OpenACC. Recent OpenACC changes to GCC can be found via this query.

Those curious about the overall state of OpenACC for the GNU Compiler Collection can see this Wiki page. Hopefully for next year's GCC 8 release we will see good OpenACC 2.5 support and ideally good support for offloading to NVIDIA GPUs.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GTK+ 3.91 Released With Meson Build Support, API Changes, macOS Support
GNU Guix & Guix SD 0.13 Released
Glibc / GNU Toolchain Dropping Google NaCl Support
GNU OrgaDoc Aims To Make It Easy To Copy/Sync Documents Between Computers
Artanis: GNU Gets Into Web Application Frameworks, Written In Guile Scheme
GRUB 2.03 Begins Development
Popular News
Chrome OS Is Working To Remove The Last Of Its X11 Dependencies
AMD Releases Optimizing C/C++ Compiler For Ryzen
Endless Flatpaks Steam
TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
Mono 5.0 Rolls Out With Roslyn C# Compiler, Concurrent Garbage Collection