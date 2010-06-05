More code for supporting the OpenACC 2.5 specification has been landing in mainline GCC.
Mainline GCC has been supporting the OpenACC 2.0 parallel programming standard while OpenACC 2.5 has been in-development via the gomp branch where its implementation is mostly in place. In recent days, a lot of the OpenACC 2.5 work has been hitting the mainline code-base.
including support for the default (present) clause, new OpenACC 2.5 kernel constructs, as well as some backwards compatibility changes for OpenACC 1.0, and updates for Fortran OpenACC. Recent OpenACC changes to GCC can be found via this query.
Those curious about the overall state of OpenACC for the GNU Compiler Collection can see this Wiki page. Hopefully for next year's GCC 8 release we will see good OpenACC 2.5 support and ideally good support for offloading to NVIDIA GPUs.
