Oculus Rift CV1 Should Be Less Quirky On Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 12 June 2017 at 07:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Oculus Rift CV1 head mounted display should play nicer with the Linux 4.12 kernel.

When initially connecting an Oculus Rift CV1 VR headset to a Linux system on current stable kernel releases, it can take a while until the raw HID device appears (~20+ seconds). A user affected by this issue had mailed the kernel list about the problem and also included a patch to add a quirk for the CV1 so that the device HID initialization goes by much quicker.

But it turns out that patch isn't needed as HID improvements already upstream for Linux 4.12 have in turn overcome this issue, per this mailing list post.

Now if only Oculus/Facebook was back to providing official Linux support for this VR HMD... At least though some in the community are trying to pick up the slack.
