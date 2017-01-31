OPNsense 17.1 Released, Based On FreeBSD 11
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 31 January 2017 at 11:25 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
OPNsense 17.1 is now available as the newest release of this network-focused FreeBSD-based operating system forked from pfSense.

It's now been two years since the first official release of OPNsense and to celebrate they have out a big update. OPNsense 17.1 re-bases to using FreeBSD 11.0, there's now a SSH remote installer, new language support, more hardening features used from HardenedBSD, new plugins, integrated authentication via PAM, and many other improvements. Some of the new plug-ins include FTP Proxy, Tinc VPN, and Let's Encrypt support.

Those interested in OPNsense for a BSD-based network-oriented OS can find out more about the big 17.1 update via OPNsense.org.
