OpenBenchmarking.org Had Close To 8 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads This Year
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 25 December 2016 at 02:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
OpenBenchmarking.org as of today is at 21.2 million test profile and test suite downloads via the Phoronix Test Suite. That number increased by almost eight million this year!

Curious about the 2016 numbers and with working on some end-of-year recaps, I was curious about the OpenBenchmarking.org growth in 2016... Well, in late January we were celebrating hitting 14 million downloads while earlier in December we celebrated 21 million downloads. In other words, close to eight million test/suite downloads for 2016 from OpenBenchmarking.org!

The 21.2 million downloads in total from OpenBenchmarking.org don't even come close to the total number of test/suite installations either due to many companies running all of their tests "behind the firewall" without Internet access and are using Phoromatic or other caching techniques for distributing all of the test/suite meta-data locally/offline.

There are 940 tests and suite components currently on OpenBenchmarking.org, more than 1.2 million public benchmark results, statistics on 5.86 million test completions, and there have been more than 11.6 million searches. It's been another rapid-growth year for the adoption of our cross-platform, fully-automated, open-source benchmarking software.

In early 2016 we rolled out the new OpenBenchmaring.org web interface while for the Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 release in 2017 I am hoping to land more features and improvements. If you have any feature requests or new UI ideas for OpenBenchmarking.org, please contact us or share with us by commenting on this article in the forums and Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays.
