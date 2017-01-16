A Look At The Long TODO List Of Nouveau: Reclocking, More OpenGL, Video Accel

With the recent news over the Nouveau Maxwell performance improvements and reaching OpenGL 4.3, among other milestones for this community-driven, open-source NVIDIA Linux graphics driver, you may be wondering what else is on the road-map for this driver.
If you are just a Linux user hoping to use this unofficial open-source NVIDIA Linux driver or you are a developer looking to potentially get involved, there is a lot of work that can be done to this driver. Like most open-source projects, they are limited by developer resources, especially with only getting limited technical help / code from NVIDIA Corp.
For those curious about future work items for Nouveau, this is a good time to remind everyone about the project's maintained Trello.com board for Nouveau. There the Nouveau developers continue to maintain different work items classified into OpenGL compiler optimizations, OpenGL bugs, OpenGL features, DDX driver, DRM, power management, video acceleration, documentation, and PDAEMON RTOS.
To little surprise, much of the open work items surround OpenGL bugs as well as power management . re-clocking, including the ability to dynamically re-clock GPUs, power capping, and other features. So if you are curious about work that's left to be tackled for Nouveau or looking to potentially get involved with the driver's development, check out that Trello board. There is also their FreeDesktop.org Wiki as an additional source. Questions about Nouveau can be tackled via IRC or their developers like Ilia Mirkin, Karol Herbst, and Martin Peres also frequently comment in our forums. If you are a student developer looking to get involved, GSoC 2017 is quickly coming up and the X.Org Foundation will likely be participating too as a way to contribute to Nouveau.
