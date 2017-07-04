Nouveau Thermal Monitoring Support For GeForce GTX 900 Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 4 July 2017 at 10:48 AM EDT. 6 Comments
Karol Herbst has added support for GPU temperature readouts for GeForce GTX 900 "Maxwell2" GPUs to the open-source, reverse-engineered Nouveau DRM driver.

This change is too late for the Linux 4.13 merge window with DRM-Next no longer accepting new material for a few weeks, but is already staged in Nouveau DRM by Ben Skeggs for in turn being ready for Linux 4.14.

It's this small patch extending the Nouveau kernel driver for being able to now report GPU temperatures for GTX 900 series graphics processors.

Sadly, no functioning Maxwell2 re-clocking yet, so you don't need to worry too much about the GPU temperatures right now since the clock speeds will be limited to their boot clock speeds.
