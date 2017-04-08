Nouveau Gets Patches For OpenGL AZDO ARB_shader_ballot
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 8 April 2017 at 09:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU --
Following the work laid by AMD developers on wiring ARB_shader_ballot into RadeonSI, a student developer working on Nouveau has posted support for this OpenGL extension.

ARB_shader_ballot can be used by OpenGL app/game developers as one of the extensions for "approaching zero driver overhead" techniques (AZDO) and is in part why RadeonSI developers were recently working on that and ARB_sparse_buffer for their RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

Boyan Ding has now posted nine patches amounting to just less than 300 lines of code for getting ARB_shader_ballot implemented for Kepler GPUs and newer. ARB_shader_ballot allows some basic cross-invocation communication.

The patches for now are found on Mesa-dev. Also, kudos to Boyan Ding as being a student developer that's been among the community members working on Nouveau Gallium3D. His previous patch work was enabling the GLSL/TGSI on-disk shader cache in Nouveau.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Nouveau News
GP10B & GP107 NVIDIA Support Land For Nouveau Linux 4.12
Pascal Is Now Supported By The Nouveau X.Org Driver
NVIDIA Rolls Out Tegra X2 GPU Support In Nouveau
HDMI 3D Support Revised For Nouveau DRM
NV_fill_rectangle Coming To Gallium3D/Nouveau
Nouveau's GTX 1000 Acceleration Support Queued In DRM-Next
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
AMD Ryzen Has Captivated Linux Gamers & Enthusiasts
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
April Fools' Or Should Wayland Switch Away From Using C?
Early Tests Of AMDGPU's DRM-Next Performance For Linux 4.12