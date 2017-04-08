Nouveau Gets Patches For OpenGL AZDO ARB_shader_ballot

Following the work laid by AMD developers on wiring ARB_shader_ballot into RadeonSI, a student developer working on Nouveau has posted support for this OpenGL extension.
ARB_shader_ballot can be used by OpenGL app/game developers as one of the extensions for "approaching zero driver overhead" techniques (AZDO) and is in part why RadeonSI developers were recently working on that and ARB_sparse_buffer for their RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.
Boyan Ding has now posted nine patches amounting to just less than 300 lines of code for getting ARB_shader_ballot implemented for Kepler GPUs and newer. ARB_shader_ballot allows some basic cross-invocation communication.
The patches for now are found on Mesa-dev. Also, kudos to Boyan Ding as being a student developer that's been among the community members working on Nouveau Gallium3D. His previous patch work was enabling the GLSL/TGSI on-disk shader cache in Nouveau.
Add A Comment