Compute Shader Patches For Nouveau Pascal
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 23 April 2017 at 11:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NOUVEAU --
Patches posted today for Nouveau NVC0, the open-source NVIDIA driver for modern GeForce GPUs, implement OpenGL compute shader support for Pascal hardware.

The four patches by independent contributor Boyan Ding implement support for ARB_compute_shader with Pascal hardware. Boyan commented, "Pascal uses a new compute launch descriptor format that is not compatible with previous generations. This series adds support for the new format, thus enabling ARB_compute_shader for Pascal. The piglit tests for compute shader all passed on my GP107." This is just under 200 lines of new code for the NVC0 Gallium3D driver.

The patches for now are on Mesa-dev. NVC0 has already exposed ARB_compute_shader for previous generations of NVIDIA hardware.

While it's nice seeing the OpenGL compute shader support come together for Pascal, don't get your hopes too high considering this latest-generation NVIDIA hardware doesn't yet have any re-clocking support so the performance will be poor and the accelerated 3D is only coming together with Linux 4.12 when paired with the newest firmware image binaries.
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

