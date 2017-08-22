Nouveau's Meager Changes Queued Up In DRM-Next For Linux 4.14
The changes for the Nouveau open-source NVIDIA driver are now queued in the DRM-Next tree as new material for Linux 4.14.

The Nouveau DRM work for Linux 4.14 isn't very significant at all and in total has just 287 lines of new code / 75 deletions, which is very tiny compared to the code churn seen by the other Direct Rendering Manager drivers.

The lone "feature" for Nouveau in Linux 4.14 is supporting the GP108 / GeForce GT 1030. However, this GP108 Pascal support is limited to mode-setting only as NVIDIA has yet to publish their signed firmware images for this GPU, unlike their firmware drop a few months back for other Pascal graphics processors. So with Linux 4.14 at least there will be mode-setting/display support, but no basic 3D acceleration.

With Linux 4.14, all Maxwell and Pascal GPUs remain limited to running at their boot clock frequencies due to NVIDIA not posting the PMU firmware and no magic workarounds yet merged by the Nouveau developers. For the Kepler GeForce GTX 600/700 series remains the best Nouveau driver support with no firmware blobs needed and manually re-clocking available but not yet any automated/dynamic re-clocking.

Aside from the GP108 support, there are also various other small bug fixes and minor work on the driver. Details via this pull into DRM-Next.
