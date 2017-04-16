Ben Skeggs has merged the code for enabling HDMI Stereoscopic 3D support within the Nouveau DRM driver.
The code has landed in the Nouveau Git repository for supporting stereo 3D output over HDMI for supported graphics cards and obviously having a capable 3D display too. The support is wrapped up but with the DRM-Next feature window over, this work will have to wait until the Linux 4.13 cycle rather than 4.12.
Alastair Bridgewater has been the one working on this support the past few months and great to see it's now landed, albeit the number of Linux users with having a HDMI 3D-capable display is likely quite small.
