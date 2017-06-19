GSoC Work On Nouveau Instruction Scheduling Advances
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 19 June 2017 at 01:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Student open-source developer Boyan Ding has been working this summer on an instruction scheduler for the Nouveau driver in order to achieve greater performance with more efficient shader code.

While it's still early in GSoC 2017, good progress appears to be made so far on this Nouveau instruction scheduler. Boyan has shared his latest progress in the week three status update.

He wrapped up working on a basic dependency tracking framework and a simple scheduling policy. Some of this early work yielded the Pixmark Piano OpenGL test seeing a frame time drop from 127ms to 121ms with this rudimentary scheduling code.

Boyan is planning to spend the next few weeks working on scheduling policies for this code.
