Nouveau Gets Patches For HDMI Stereoscopic 3D Output
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 18 January 2017 at 08:08 AM EST. 11 Comments
NOUVEAU --
Nouveau continues advancing on the display front: beyond getting DP MST and atomic mode-setting support in the Linux 4.10 kernel, there are now patches available for wiring this open-source NVIDIA Linux driver up to supporting stereoscopic 3D output via HDMI.

HDMI 1.4 added support for stereoscopic 3D formats. Assuming you have a 3D TV and a capable NVIDIA GPU, the Nouveau DRM driver has patches available for supporting HDMI stereoscopy. Wiring up the said support into the current Nouveau DRM kernel driver is a feat achieved in just about 200 lines of code.


If you are interested, the current set of six patches for this feature written by Alastair Bridgewater can be found on the mailing list.
