INT64 Support Comes To Nouveau's Gallium3D Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 6 February 2017 at 12:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU --
Ilia Mirkin's weekend hacking on the Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D driver has led to ARB_gpu_shader_int64 support coming for this open-source NVIDIA Linux driver.

ARB_gpu_shader_int64 is about supporting 64-bit scalar and vector integer data types for shaders and related 64-bit integer support for OpenGL. The Intel i965 Mesa driver has supported INT64 for Broadwell and newer, RadeonSI Gallium3D also has supported INT64, and there's been support in LLVMpipe/Softpipe too, while now it's been implemented for Nouveau.

However, as Mirkin explained, for now it's only being flipped on for pre-Maxwell hardware. "Everything should be ready to go on maxwell as well, but the sched code calculator ends up causing a lot of failures with the generated code. Since this is a fringe feature, leave it out until the sched code logic is improved."

The code for now can be found via Mesa-dev but should end up hitting Mesa Git soon enough, marking another feature for Mesa 17.1.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Nouveau News
Nouveau Patches Begin Lining Up For Linux 4.11 Kernel
Nouveau Gets Patches For HDMI Stereoscopic 3D Output
A Look At The Long TODO List Of Nouveau: Reclocking, More OpenGL, Video Accel
A Green & Open Christmas: GL 4.3 For Maxwell/Pascal, Huge Maxwell Performance Boost
Nouveau Queues Up Last Minute Updates For Linux 4.10
NVIDIA Posts Initial Signed PMU Firmware Support Patches - Currently For GM20B
Popular News
VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones
LibreOffice 5.3 Is Coming This Week, A Look At The New Features
Clear Linux vs. Ubuntu On An Intel Pentium CPU
DiRT Rally Coming To Linux Next Month
ZTE DRM Driver Picking Up New Features For Linux 4.11
NVIDIA 375.27.08 Vulkan Driver Released