Nouveau 1.0.15 X.Org Driver Released With Pascal Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 22 April 2017 at 07:50 AM EDT. 2 Comments
NOUVEAU --
For those using the xf86-video-nouveau DDX driver rather than the generic xf86-video-modesetting, there is a new release now available.

Lyude Paul of Red Hat has announced this updated DDX driver. The primary change is the addition of Pascal support but there is also a null pointer dereferencing fix as well as not registering monitor hot-plugging without RandR. The GeForce GTX 1000 series Pascal support is mirrored off the existing Maxwell support.

With the upcoming Linux 4.12 kernel there is GTX 1050/1060/1070/1080 Pascal support when paired with the linux-firmware.git that now contains the signed firmware binaries for the Pascal consumer cards. Nouveau mode-setting support for Pascal has been available for a few release cycles albeit without acceleration short of the GP100. And of course you will want Mesa Git for the best Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D support.

The download link for the minimal xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.15 update can be found via this mailing list post.
