Oracle Finally Confirms It's Canning Solaris 12
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 18 January 2017 at 12:48 PM EST. 31 Comments
At the beginning of December there were rumors of Oracle canning Solaris and now that's finally been confirmed by Oracle more or less as they will not be delivering Solaris 12.

According to Ars, they got confirmation from Oracle that they will not be going ahead with Solaris 12 as planned. Solaris 12 has been canceled and wiped off their roadmap. Oracle is said to be working on a "Solaris.next", but no details yet. This "Solaris.next" is also reportedly the only planned Solaris update through 2021.


More details from Oracle on the demise of Solaris is supposedly coming later today.
