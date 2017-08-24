Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 August 2017 at 03:30 PM EDT. 5 Comments
INTEL --
Intel has quietly killed off its line-up of Xeon Phi 7200 "Knights Landing" co-processor PCI-E cards.

While Intel announced their line-up of Xeon Phi 7200 series add-in cards made up of 64~72 Airmont Atom cores yielding 256 to 288 threads, they have decided to no longer bring these products to market.

Intel quietly removed all references to the Xeon Phi 7200 co-processors (not to be confused with the socketed Xeon Phi CPUs) without any big statement or explanation.

A Phoronix reader pointed out to us today this Intel Software thread noting the problem and how its software stack is also not available for download. An Intel representative ended up commenting:
Intel continually evaluates the markets for our products in order to provide the best possible solutions to our customer’s challenges. As part of this on-going evaluation process Intel has decided to not offer Intel® Xeon Phi™ 7200 Coprocessor (codenamed Knights Landing Coprocessor) products to the market.

Given the rapid adoption of Intel® Xeon Phi™ 7200 processors, Intel has decided to not deploy the Knights Landing Coprocessor to the general market.

Intel® Xeon Phi™ Processors remain a key element of our solution portfolio for providing customers the most compelling and competitive solutions possible.

So it looks like they are stepping back from the Xeon Phi co-processor add-in cards, but will continue offering Xeon Phi processors.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Vulkan Debug Report Extension For Intel's ANV Driver
Intel OpenGL/Vulkan Developers Join #intel-3d
Intel Submits A Final Batch Of Feature Changes For Their DRM Driver In Linux 4.14
Intel Announces 8th Gen Core CPUs: Claims 40% Boost Over Gen 7, More Cores
Intel Adds AVX2/FMA Optimized Math Functions To Glibc 2.27
Intel Gets Back To Working On Their OpenGL Shader Cache
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released