Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors

Intel has quietly killed off its line-up of Xeon Phi 7200 "Knights Landing" co-processor PCI-E cards.
While Intel announced their line-up of Xeon Phi 7200 series add-in cards made up of 64~72 Airmont Atom cores yielding 256 to 288 threads, they have decided to no longer bring these products to market.
Intel quietly removed all references to the Xeon Phi 7200 co-processors (not to be confused with the socketed Xeon Phi CPUs) without any big statement or explanation.
A Phoronix reader pointed out to us today this Intel Software thread noting the problem and how its software stack is also not available for download. An Intel representative ended up commenting:
Intel continually evaluates the markets for our products in order to provide the best possible solutions to our customer’s challenges. As part of this on-going evaluation process Intel has decided to not offer Intel® Xeon Phi™ 7200 Coprocessor (codenamed Knights Landing Coprocessor) products to the market.
Given the rapid adoption of Intel® Xeon Phi™ 7200 processors, Intel has decided to not deploy the Knights Landing Coprocessor to the general market.
Intel® Xeon Phi™ Processors remain a key element of our solution portfolio for providing customers the most compelling and competitive solutions possible.
So it looks like they are stepping back from the Xeon Phi co-processor add-in cards, but will continue offering Xeon Phi processors.
