Nextcloud 12 Debuts With "Global Scale" Architecture
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 22 May 2017 at 06:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
The ownCloud-forked Nextcloud 12 is now available as the latest major release for this open-source project to easily deploy your own personal cloud.

Nextcloud 12 makes use of their new "Global Scale" architecture, This new architecture allows for cloud installations to scale up to tens of thousands of users. This new architecture should allow Nextcloud to be much more scalable, cost effective, global distribution, and have other benefits over their older design.

Nextcloud 12 also features improvements to its user-interface, file sharing improvements, push notification support, administration improvements, better security handling, and more.


Those wanting to learn more about today's release of Nextcloud 12 can do so via this blog post.
