The public beta of the ownCloud-forked Nextcloud 12 software is now available for testing as this "open source Enterprise File Sync and Share" now begins to work on collaboration features.
Nextcloud now has aims of being a fully open-source and self-hosted alternative to Microsoft Office 365 or Google G Suite.
Nextcloud/ownCloud lead developer Frank Karlitschek commented:
So Nextcloud comes with powerful Calendar, Contacts and Email apps. There are apps for chat, tasks management, Kanban style planing, notes taking and many other things. The goal was to bring them all together. In Nextcloud 12 you can click on any avatar and directly start a chat conversation, start a video call via WebRTC or send an email. This is all grouped around the right context. So you can do this while sharing or editing a file. With the help of Collabora Online you can also do collaborative editing of office documents together.
There is a new contacts drop down in the main menu where you directly find your colleagues and friends and can interact with them. Of course you can easily find them, even if they are on a different Nextcloud server with the help of our new Lookup server and federated APIs. It is now super easy to switch between this apps with the help with the new apps navigation in the header.
The concepts of collaboration, communication and context also includes the Nextcloud mobile apps for iOS and Android. In both you can now see your activity stream to see who is doing what on the server. There are also new instant push notification to the phones if important events happen like someone left a comment to a file, send you a share invitation or invites you to a video call.
More details on Frank's blog. More details on Nextcloud 12 over at NextCloud.com. NextCloud 12.0 should officially ship later in May.
2 Comments