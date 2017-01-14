New Benchmark Test Profiles This Weekend: GIMP, Memcached, JPEG Turbo, More OpenCL
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 14 January 2017 at 07:26 AM EST.
PHORONIX TEST SUITE
Yesterday I spent a fair amount of time updated some existing test profiles as well as pushing out some new test profiles onto OpenBenchmarking.org for use by those doing their open-source, cross-platform benchmarking with the Phoronix Test Suite.

There is now finally a system/gimp test profile to benchmark any GIMP installation you have present on your system. For now there are a few basic scripted operations while any other test contributions for improving this GIMP benchmark are certainly welcome, could be interesting as GIMP 2.9/2.10 advances with more GEGL/OpenCL excitement.

On the OpenCL front, there is now a cl-mem test profile as a basic OpenCL memory benchmark and also serves as an example of how simple it can be to write a test profile.

Also new is the t-test1 memory allocator benchmark.

Also new is tjbench as the built-in benchmark for the libjpeg-turbo library. This test profile delivers some JPEG decompression throughput benchmarks.

Last but certainly not least is also finally incorporating an mcperf test profile for further memcached benchmarking. Mcperf is also known as Twitter's twemperf benchmark.

Those were the new tests that landed onto OpenBenchmarking.org on Friday and can now be benchmarked via the Phoronix Test Suite. I might also have some other new tests as well as some test updates this weekend. If you have any benchmark ideas of interesting workloads that can be scripted / tested in an automated manner, let me know by commenting on this article in the forums -- ideally with a sample script for running said test or documentation on doing so. Those with enterprise needs or custom engineering around the Phoronix Test Suite can contact us for more information.
