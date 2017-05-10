NetworkManager 1.8 is now available as the latest version of this widely-used network management component to Linux systems.
NetworkManager 1.8 is shipping today with MACsec support, VPN plug-in support that doesn't depend upon the NM GUI, improved proxy support, integration support with systemd's resolved, IPv6 connection sharing, nmcli command-line improvements, support for handling PINs for PKCS#11 tokens, and other bug fixes and improvements.
NetworkManager 1.8 can be downloaded from GitHub.
