NetworkManager 1.6 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 25 January 2017 at 01:03 PM EST. 5 Comments
GNOME --
The developers working on NetworkManager have rolled out their big v1.6 feature update.

NetworkManager 1.6 features support for using the systemd-resolved local DNS forwarder back-end, discovery and configuration of web proxy settings with PacRunner, support for managing MACsec links, splitting the PPP manager into its own package, Vala bindings for libnm, most connections (except WiFi, VPN, and similar) are now kept up on shutdown, nmtui can now create/edit IP tunnel connections, nmtui now utilizes the asynchronous libnm client API, improved tracking of parent devices, and various fixes along with other minor work.

Those wishing to look at the complete feature change-log for NetworkManager 1.6 can be found it via this NEWS entry. From Git as well you can fetch the NetworkManager 1.6.0 source.

NetworkManager 1.7 is now marked in the Git tree as the development code that will end up in the months ahead with the NetworkManager 1.8 stable release.
