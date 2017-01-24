Netdata 1.5 Released With FreeBSD Support, New Plugins
24 January 2017
Netdata, for the uninitiated, is a distributed real-time performance and health monitoring suite. Netdata can be used for monitoring server performance/health as well as VMs, IoT devices, and more in a "fast and efficient" manner. Netdata 1.5 has been released as a big update to this open-source tool.

The Netdata 1.5 release includes FreeBSD and macOS support, new back-ends, support for monitoring systemd services, a variety of new plugins, improvements to existing plugins, new/improved alarms, and other additions.

Some of the new plugins with Netdata 1.5 include PostgreSQL, Elastic Search, FreeRADIUS, mdstat, OpenVPN, NUMA memory, CPU idle states, ECC memory errors, IPC semaphores, and a few others. The new backends supported for archiving the data include Graphite, OpenTSDB, and Prometheus.

More details on Netdata 1.5 via the release announcement. If this is your first time learning about the project and wish to learn more about this open-source monitoring suite can visit my-netdata.io.
