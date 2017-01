Netdata, for the uninitiated, is a distributed real-time performance and health monitoring suite. Netdata can be used for monitoring server performance/health as well as VMs, IoT devices, and more in a "fast and efficient" manner. Netdata 1.5 has been released as a big update to this open-source tool.The Netdata 1.5 release includes FreeBSD and macOS support, new back-ends, support for monitoring systemd services, a variety of new plugins, improvements to existing plugins, new/improved alarms, and other additions.Some of the new plugins with Netdata 1.5 include PostgreSQL, Elastic Search, FreeRADIUS, mdstat, OpenVPN, NUMA memory, CPU idle states, ECC memory errors, IPC semaphores, and a few others. The new backends supported for archiving the data include Graphite, OpenTSDB, and Prometheus.More details on Netdata 1.5 via the release announcement . If this is your first time learning about the project and wish to learn more about this open-source monitoring suite can visit my-netdata.io