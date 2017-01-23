NetBSD Making Progress On LLDB Debugger Support
Not only has FreeBSD been making progress with supporting LLDB as LLVM's debugger alternative to GDB, but the NetBSD project has also been making inroads with this open-source debugger.

NetBSD developers have been implementing the relevant interfaces needed for the LLDM debugger to effectively monitor and work on the operating system. As part of that they have also improved some of their own documentation, provided new ptrace interfaces, and more.

Those interested in LLDB and/or NetBSD can learn more about this debugging work via this NetBSD.org blog post.
