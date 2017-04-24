NetBSD developers are preparing to release the version "8.0" of their operating system in the near future.
NetBSD 8.0 has been branched and release preparations are underway for this next major update, those wishing to do so are encouraged to begin testing this branch.
Among the features of NetBSD 8.0 are USB 3.0 support (finally!) as well as an overhaul of the audio system and a in-kernel sound mixer. There are also many other changes building up.
Details on the 8.0 release preparations via this NetBSD blog post.
5 Comments