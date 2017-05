NeoVim, the effort to rewrite and modernize Vim , is out with its latest feature release.NeoVim 0.2.0 is the new release of this featureful text editor. NeoVim 0.2 features some API additions, :terminal improvements, man page improvements, Windows support is now considered fully supported, several security fixes landed, and a variety of other changes introduced.Those using NeoVim as a Vim alternative or just wishing to track the progress can find out more via the project's GitHub page