NeoVim, the effort to rewrite and modernize Vim, is out with its latest feature release.
NeoVim 0.2.0 is the new release of this featureful text editor. NeoVim 0.2 features some API additions, :terminal improvements, man page improvements, Windows support is now considered fully supported, several security fixes landed, and a variety of other changes introduced.
Those using NeoVim as a Vim alternative or just wishing to track the progress can find out more via the project's GitHub page.
