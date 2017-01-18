NVIDIA Publishes EGL External Platform Interface & Wayland Library

NVIDIA today is releasing their first Linux 378.xx driver series beta and alongside that new beta driver they are publishing their EGL External Platform interface and Wayland library.
This is an effort by NVIDIA to allow for a windowing system to be externally supported on top of simpler EGL platforms. EGL external platform management with Wayland in mind was discussed by NVIDIA at last year's XDC2016:
As explained by NVIDIA's Miguel Angel Vico, "The EGL External Platform interface will allow anyone who wants to add support for a new window system EGL platform to our driver to do so on top of lower-level EGL platforms. For now, that means on top of EGL_PLATFORM_DEVICE_EXT, most likely using EGLStream extensions. As a reference implementation of the interface, we have also released our Wayland EGL platform library source code."
The code is on GitHub via NVIDIA/eglexternalplatform and NVIDIA/egl-wayland. Other new details on the NVIDIA 378 beta Linux driver shortly.
