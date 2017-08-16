NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 August 2017 at 06:16 PM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA's driver team has today released new Vulkan beta drivers for both Windows and Linux.

The new NVIDIA Linux Vulkan beta is versioned at 381.26.13, so still not yet re-based to the current 384 series, but these changes should end up being merged for their next feature series to mainline.

Changed with this latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver is incorporating the Vulkan 1.0.58 changes, namely the new VK_EXT_shader_viewport_index_layer extension. This beta driver has also updated the Vulkan loader, fixed a potential hang with semaphores, fixed other issues, and also some minor bug fixes.

The latest NVIDIA Vulkan driver betas can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
