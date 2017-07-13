NVIDIA Releases 381.26.08 Vulkan Beta Driver With New Extensions
NVIDIA has once again managed a same-day driver update for matching a new Vulkan release.

With today's significant Vulkan 1.0.54 update, NVIDIA has released the 381.26.08 Linux beta and 382.81 Windows beta drivers.

The updated NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver code has the newly-promoted KHX to KHR extensions around external memory and semaphores as well as the newly-introduced extensions for 16-bit storage, dedicated allocation, external fences, get_memory_requirements2, storage_buffer_storage_class, and variable_pointers. NVIDIA's VulkanRT loader was also updated to v1.0.54. Additionally, there are unspecified Vulkan performance improvements and bug fixes.

Those wanting to try out this latest NVIDIA driver beta for Vulkan 1.0.54 support can find it from developer.nvidia.com. Great to see NVIDIA remaining consistent with their same-day support for new Vulkan and OpenGL updates.
