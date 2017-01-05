NVIDIA Publishes VkHLF Framework For Vulkan
10 January 2017
The latest code being opened up by NVIDIA for Vulkan is a new framework: VkHLF.

VkHLF is an experimental high-level framework for Vulkan. This framework implements an abstraction layer atop Vulkan with functionality including simplified resource creation, transparent sub-allocation, resource tracking for the CPU/GPU, and more.

This higher-level library will make it easier for those just diving into Vulkan to make use of it, but it can come at a cost. VkHLF aims to follow the Vulkan API and is similar to the Vulkan-Hpp C++ project but can introduce new overhead via this framework, which NVIDIA developers say without sufficient design decisions could lead to just "OpenGL performance levels."

Those wishing to learn more about VkHLF as a higher-level abstraction layer to Vulkan can learn more via NVPro-Pipeline on GitHub.
