NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 8.0 Released, Supports 10/12-bit Decoding With HEVC/VP9
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 8 May 2017 at 11:20 AM EDT. 2 Comments
This week is NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) where the graphics giant will be unveiling a number of software updates and more.

Now available is the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 8.0 release. Highlights of the release include:
- 10/12-bit decoding support with HEVC/VP9, enabling end-to-end HDR transcoding
- Improved quality via weighted prediction
- Support for OpenGL inputs (Linux only)

The support for OpenGL inputs as well as 10/12-bit decoding for VP9/H.265 should please a number of NVIDIA Linux users. More details on this Video Codec SDK update over on developer.nvidia.com.
