NVIDIA Rolls Out The Titan Xp Graphics Card For $1200 USD
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 6 April 2017 at 11:09 AM EDT. 27 Comments
NVIDIA's newest graphics card in the ultra high-end Titan line-up is the Titan Xp, a Pascal card that will set you back $1200 USD.

The Titan Xp has 12GB of GDDR5X video memory with 11.4 Gbps memory speed. The boost clock for this GP102 GPU is 1582MHz. There are 3840 CUDA cores packed on this card.

More details and pictures on the NVIDIA GeForce GTX Titan Xp via NVIDIA.com. Still waiting on hearing back about Linux testing; hopefully NVIDIA will once again be able to pull through. This should be a lot of fun to play with Vulkan and Linux VR.

For now if you are looking to spend less but still high performance and a capable Linux VR experience, check out the recent GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Linux tests or our benchmarks on the other Pascal graphics cards.
