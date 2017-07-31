For NVIDIA Linux users read our OpenGL 4.6 overview if you haven't already and then go forth and download the new experimental driver.
NVIDIA is first out of the gate with a public beta driver implementing the new OpenGL 4.6 extensions. New extensions flipped on by their beta Windows/Linux driver are ARB_gl_spirv, ARB_indirect_parameters, ARB_pipeline_statistics_query, ARB_polygon_offset_clamp, ARB_shader_atomic_counter_ops, ARB_shader_draw_parameters, ARB_shader_group_vote, ARB_spirv_extensions, ARB_texture_filter_anisotropic, ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query, KHR_no_error, and KHR_parallel_shader_compile. This driver also has a new NVIDIA-developed extension, NV_blend_minmax_factor, for extending OpenGL's blending to allow the blending equation to be supplied by the game/application.
This NVIDIA OpenGL 4.6 Linux driver is marked as version 381.26.11, so it's not the newer 384 based branch that's currently available to Linux users. But if you want experimental OpenGL 4.6 support, go forth and download it. OpenGL 4.6 is compatible with OpenGL 4.5 GPUs, which means Fermi and newer. The driver can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
