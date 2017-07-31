NVIDIA Releases 381.26.11 Linux Driver With OpenGL 4.6 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 31 July 2017 at 09:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
For NVIDIA Linux users read our OpenGL 4.6 overview if you haven't already and then go forth and download the new experimental driver.

NVIDIA is first out of the gate with a public beta driver implementing the new OpenGL 4.6 extensions. New extensions flipped on by their beta Windows/Linux driver are ARB_gl_spirv, ARB_indirect_parameters, ARB_pipeline_statistics_query, ARB_polygon_offset_clamp, ARB_shader_atomic_counter_ops, ARB_shader_draw_parameters, ARB_shader_group_vote, ARB_spirv_extensions, ARB_texture_filter_anisotropic, ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query, KHR_no_error, and KHR_parallel_shader_compile. This driver also has a new NVIDIA-developed extension, NV_blend_minmax_factor, for extending OpenGL's blending to allow the blending equation to be supplied by the game/application.

This NVIDIA OpenGL 4.6 Linux driver is marked as version 381.26.11, so it's not the newer 384 based branch that's currently available to Linux users. But if you want experimental OpenGL 4.6 support, go forth and download it. OpenGL 4.6 is compatible with OpenGL 4.5 GPUs, which means Fermi and newer. The driver can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 384.59 Linux Driver Released Along With 375.82
NVIDIA JetPack 3.1 Boosts Deep Learning Performance For Jetson Boards
NVIDIA+CMU Develop New Shading Language & Compiler Framework
NVIDIA Releases 381.26.08 Vulkan Beta Driver With New Extensions
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
NVIDIA Pops Out Another Vulkan Beta With More Performance Work
Popular News
Qt QML Is Better Than HTML5 For User Interfaces?
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
ZFS On Linux 0.7 Released With New Features
AMD Releases Crimson ReLive 17.7.2, Linux Gamers Get AMDGPU-PRO 17.30
NVIDIA Makes It Easier On Fedora To Try GNOME With EGLStreams On Wayland
Due To A GCC Bug, RDRAND Usage Wasn't As Random As Expected