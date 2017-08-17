NVIDIA Working On A New OpenGL Memory Usage Extension
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 17 August 2017 at 08:23 AM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA is working on a new OpenGL memory usage reporting extension, NV_query_resource. Before anyone jumps though to bash NVIDIA over coming up with yet-another-memory-reporting extension for OpenGL, this one is aimed at reporting the usage at an object-level rather than just overall amounts.

From the proposed extension, "OpenGL implementations manage the residence of textures, shaders, and other graphical objects in GPU accessible memory (whether in on-board video memory or addressable system memory is implementation dependent). With more insight into OpenGL's memory usage 1) applications could make educated decisions on better utilizing the limited GPU resources, 2) users could better optimize their workflow when working with multiple tools, and 3) administrators can make better decisions regarding resource allocation and system configurations. The purpose of this extension is to return a more detailed breakdown of memory usage in terms of the OpenGL objects residing in memory (textures, render buffers, buffer objects, system reserved objects, ...). This extension differs from GL_NVX_gpu_memory_info in that this extension returns detailed memory usage at the object level for video memory while the other extension only reports total vidmem usage."

NVIDIA is looking to expose this extension in their upcoming 387 driver series for OpenGL on the desktop. They are also proposing a NV_query_resource_tag extension for associating a tag with memory resource allocations.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
NVIDIA 384.59 Driver Is Playing Fine With Linux 4.13
CUDA 9 Release Candidate Arrives, Supports Volta & Faster Performance
NVIDIA Releases 381.26.11 Linux Driver With OpenGL 4.6 Support
NVIDIA 384.59 Linux Driver Released Along With 375.82
NVIDIA JetPack 3.1 Boosts Deep Learning Performance For Jetson Boards
Popular News
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
Java JDK 9 Sees Its First Release Candidate