GStreamer Adds NVDEC NVIDIA GPU Decoding Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 27 June 2017 at 11:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
GStreamer now has a plug-in for supporting accelerated video decoding using NVIDIA's VDPAU-successor, NVDEC.

Thanks to work by Ericsson and others, GStreamer has an NVDEC video decoding plug-in that comes complete with OpenGL integration support. The code landed today, being pushed by Sebastian Dröge.

Details on the NVDEC support via this bug report that's been following the request.


NVDEC via the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK supports Kepler hardware and newer and supports H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC1, and other formats. Up to 8K video is supported with Pascal while Maxwell is limited to 4K.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Music Should No Longer Be So Sluggish
GNOME 3.25.3 Now Available
Mutter Continues Refining Its Display, HiDPI Support
GNOME's Shotwell 0.27 Debuts New Features
GNOME 3.26 Getting Better Half-Tiling Support
Plans In The Works For GNOME Tracker 2.0
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
Ubuntu 17.10 Proceeding With Transition From LightDM To GDM