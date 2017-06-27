GStreamer Adds NVDEC NVIDIA GPU Decoding Support

GStreamer now has a plug-in for supporting accelerated video decoding using NVIDIA's VDPAU-successor, NVDEC.
Thanks to work by Ericsson and others, GStreamer has an NVDEC video decoding plug-in that comes complete with OpenGL integration support. The code landed today, being pushed by Sebastian Dröge.
Details on the NVDEC support via this bug report that's been following the request.
NVDEC via the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK supports Kepler hardware and newer and supports H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC1, and other formats. Up to 8K video is supported with Pascal while Maxwell is limited to 4K.
Add A Comment