At the end of June I posted some Vulkan vs. OpenGL Linux Game CPU Core Scaling using RADV/RadeonSI with a Polaris graphics card. At that time I also carried out some NVIDIA CPU core scaling results in a Vulkan vs. OpenGL manner, but simply forgot to post those numbers until now.
Due to being preoccupied with other benchmarks, I forgot to post those NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU core scaling results, but here are those comparison numbers now.
Tests were done from the Core i7 6800K box with GeForce GTX TITAN X (Maxwell) card when having 2, 3, 4, 6, and 12 threads exposed as toggled via the system BIOS. I had tried testing with just one CPU core enabled, but was hitting stability issues with the tested Linux games.
Dota 2 was scaling up to just four CPU threads.
Dawn of War 3's OpenGL performance matched the Vulkan performance at 3+ threads while at two threads, Vulkan was faster.
Similar with ultra settings for DoW3.
Mad Max, another Feral port from Windows to Linux, likes 3+ threads/cores with OpenGL.
Or four threads is where the OpenGL and Vulkan performance meet for some scenes in Mad Max.
Interesting differences between Vulkan and OpenGL.
Not any real scaling with Serious Sam 3 BFE while Vulkan remains faster than OpenGL.
The same goes for The Talos Principle.
More details via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. There are also the RADV/RadeonSI CPU scaling numbers for reference.
You may have noticed all of these benchmarks are appearing on one page as opposed to being a multi-page article. This is how --all-- Phoronix articles appear for Phoronix Premium members in being able to view multi-page articles on a single-page plus ad-free. Consider showing your support to Phoronix by joining to Phoronix Premium so that I can continue in Linux hardware benchmarking. Thanks for your support, or at the very least to not view this site with any ad-blocker enabled!
10 Comments