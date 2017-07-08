NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 8 July 2017 at 11:57 AM EDT. 10 Comments
NVIDIA --
At the end of June I posted some Vulkan vs. OpenGL Linux Game CPU Core Scaling using RADV/RadeonSI with a Polaris graphics card. At that time I also carried out some NVIDIA CPU core scaling results in a Vulkan vs. OpenGL manner, but simply forgot to post those numbers until now.

Due to being preoccupied with other benchmarks, I forgot to post those NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU core scaling results, but here are those comparison numbers now.

Tests were done from the Core i7 6800K box with GeForce GTX TITAN X (Maxwell) card when having 2, 3, 4, 6, and 12 threads exposed as toggled via the system BIOS. I had tried testing with just one CPU core enabled, but was hitting stability issues with the tested Linux games.

Dota 2 was scaling up to just four CPU threads.

Dawn of War 3's OpenGL performance matched the Vulkan performance at 3+ threads while at two threads, Vulkan was faster.

Similar with ultra settings for DoW3.

Mad Max, another Feral port from Windows to Linux, likes 3+ threads/cores with OpenGL.

Or four threads is where the OpenGL and Vulkan performance meet for some scenes in Mad Max.


Interesting differences between Vulkan and OpenGL.

Not any real scaling with Serious Sam 3 BFE while Vulkan remains faster than OpenGL.

The same goes for The Talos Principle.

More details via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. There are also the RADV/RadeonSI CPU scaling numbers for reference.

You may have noticed all of these benchmarks are appearing on one page as opposed to being a multi-page article. This is how --all-- Phoronix articles appear for Phoronix Premium members in being able to view multi-page articles on a single-page plus ad-free. Consider showing your support to Phoronix by joining to Phoronix Premium so that I can continue in Linux hardware benchmarking. Thanks for your support, or at the very least to not view this site with any ad-blocker enabled!
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Pops Out Another Vulkan Beta With More Performance Work
NVIDIA 384.47 On Linux Brings Some Vulkan Speed Boosts
NVIDIA Rolls Out The 384 Linux Driver Series Into Beta
NVIDIA 381.10.10 Vulkan Linux Driver Benchmarks
NVIDIA Releases Beta Linux Driver With New OpenGL & Vulkan Extensions
NVIDIA Releases TensorRT 2; TensorRT 3 Being Prepped For Volta
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
Valve Begins Working On OpenGL External Objects Support For Mesa
Mesa 17.1.4 Released