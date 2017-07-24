For those with NVIDIA Jetson TX1/TX2 developer boards, the JetPack 3.1 software bundle is now available with NVIDIA's latest compute bits paired with the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel.
According to NVIDIA, JetPack 3.1 is capable of doubling low-latency inference performance. JetPack 3.1 incorporates TensorRT 2.1 and cuDNN 6.0 and CUDA 8.0.82, Linux For Tegra R28.1, and more.
JetPack 3.1 can be downloaded from the NVIDIA developer area. I'll work on some fresh TX1/TX2 Linux benchmarks shortly.
