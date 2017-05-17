NVIDIA Introduces Low-Profile GeForce GT 1030
17 May 2017
For those looking for a low-profile, single-slot graphics card for an HTPC box or so, more of them should be hitting the market in the form of NVIDIA's new GeForce GT 1030.

The GeForce GT 1030 is NVIDIA's new low-entry card as a step below the GeForce GT 1050 for those not needing much in the way of graphics horsepower. The GeForce GT 1030 features 384 CUDA cores, 1468MHz boost clock, 2GB of video memory on a 64-bit interface, DisplayPort 1.4b / HDMI 2/0 / dual-link DVI, and has a power draw of just 30 Watts.

This GeForce GT 1030 is Pascal-based, unlike past lower-end cards with branding not necessarily from the latest-generation GPU architecture. This is good news if wanting to build a nice little HTPC or so and not minding the use of proprietary Linux drivers.

Over on NewEgg, the GT 1030 cards are selling for about $70 USD in low-profile, single-slot form from various AIBs. Anyone interested in benchmarks? Let me know if I should try to round up a review sample or buy one for Linux testing.

More details on the GT 1030 via NVIDIA.com.
