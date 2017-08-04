Nouveau Still Working To Support The GP108 / NVIDIA GT 1030
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 4 August 2017 at 08:20 AM EDT. 6 Comments
Nouveau developers continue working to support the GeForce GT 1030 "GP108" graphics processor that unfortunately is lagging behind the other Pascal GPUs in their open-source NVIDIA driver coverage.

While back in March NVIDIA released signed firmware images for Pascal, it didn't include the GP108. The GP108 was released afterwards and there have been no new Pascal firmware image releases by NVIDIA since (this may have to due in part with the "open-source guy" responsible for those releases left for Google).

Without the signed firmware, they can't offer any hardware acceleration for the GP108 GPU. As with other Pascal (and Maxwell) GPUs, there is also no re-clocking support yet so the performance is crippling slow.

But at least the Nouveau developers have managed to get GP108 display output working. From that commit message, "Forked from GP107 implementation. Secboot/gr left out as we don't have signed blobs from NVIDIA in linux-firmware...Was unable to mmiotrace the binary driver for unknown reasons, so not able to 100% confirm that no other changes from GP107 are needed. Quick testing shows it seems to work well enough for display. Due to NVIDIA dragging their heels on getting signed firmware to us, this is the best we can do for now."

A pity NVIDIA hasn't been able to do anything more lately to help out Nouveau more for those wanting to use the open-source driver rather than the high-performance proprietary driver. The GT 1030 can be found in some interesting, passive, low-profile graphics cards.
6 Comments
